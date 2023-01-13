World Cup finalists Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe successfully managed to feature on FIFA's Best Men's player shortlist, but unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo missed out.

The recent AL-Nassr signing did not feature in FIFA's list of 14 players who are up for the award, which takes a look back at the best performers from the previous calendar year.

The Portuguese footballer, who has won the FIFA The Best award two times in his career (in 2016 and 2017), failed to make the cut, but his long-time Rival Messi has grabbed a place in the list and is the favorite to win the prize as well.

The other players who are shortlisted for the Best Men’s Players award are Messi’s Argentine teammate Julian Alvarez, England’s Jude Bellingham; Belgium and Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haland, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah, and Vinicius Jr.

In the "Best Coach" category, the head coaches of both France and Argentina have been shortlisted.

Presenting the nominees for #TheBest FIFA Fan Award 🏆



Cast your vote on FIFA+ ⤵️https://t.co/MNlVBYrvlM pic.twitter.com/mcJVpLRDO5 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 12, 2023

Besides this, Lionel Scaloni of Argentina and Didier Deschamps of France are among the five coaches nominated for the best men’s football coach, with Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Carlos Ancelotti (Real Madrid), and Walid Regragui of Morocco completing the list.

FIFA will announce the winners on February 27 in Paris.

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