Even though there were instances in the game when Sri Lanka appeared to have the upper hand, India won the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12, 2023).

After winning the toss in India Vs Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI and electing to bat first, the visitors found themselves in a strong position at one point, having passed the 100-run mark with only one wicket down.

However, the Indian bowlers produced a strong return in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, as the Indian Cricket Team cleaned out the opponents for 215.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits century at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati

KL Rahul, on the other hand, struck an unbeaten 64 as India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second One-Day International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. With the victory, India took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the United States. India had won the opening game by a score of 67 runs.

Scores: Sri Lanka: 215 (39.4 overs) India: 219/6 (43.2 overs). With this India sealed the 3 ODI series with by winning the first two matches.

In the first ODI held in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, Virat Kohli knocked his 73rd international century.

Notably, Virat Kohli raced to his fifty in 47 balls and has changed his gears since then. Virat Kohli started his innings at a brisk pace but then slowed down as India lost crucial wickets in the middle.

Virat scored 113 in 87 balls.

Shubman Gill played a sublime knock of 70 off just 60 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, while India skipper Rohit Sharma hit an 83 off 67 balls before becoming the victim of Dilshan Madushanka.