Argentina on December 10 advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Netherlands 4-3 via penalties in the jaw-dropping match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The match went into extra time after a 2-2 draw in the stipulated minutes as none of them scored in extra time and eventually the result of the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Argentina won the match 4–3 nearly eight years ago, it was Argentina who knocked out the Netherlands in the World Cup.

The Argentina team will now play against Croatia in the semi-finals on December 14.

Nahuel Molina gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute after he scored on a brilliant pass from Lionel Messi. Later, Messi scored a penalty in the 73rd minute which indicated that the Argentine team would easily win the match. However, the match was turned completely by Wout Weghorst who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute.

Weghorst scored in the 83rd minute to bring the Netherlands back on track and in the 90 minutes, the score was 2–1 which ultimately was in favor of Argentina. Weghorst surprised Argentina again by scoring the second goal in the last minute of injury time (90+10th minute).

With his splendid performance, Weghorst gave a new life to the Netherlands and the match reached extra time. Now both the teams had 30 more minutes to score a goal but during this time no one scored following which the score remained equal to 2-2 even after extra time.

In the penalty shootout, Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez did a great job and stopped goal-attempt shots by the Netherlands.

Later, Argentina performed well and struck goals to surpass the Netherlands in the match and marched to the semifinals.

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