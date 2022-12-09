Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) said on December 9.

The development comes after the three Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma were ruled out of the final match of the series including captain Rohit Sharma from the final match of the series following injuries.

Vice-captain KL Rahul will reportedly lead India in Rohit's absence.

''Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,'' BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, Kuldeep had made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs during the New Zealand tour, however, he did not get a chance to play a single match in the T20I and ODI series.

Kuldeep was supposed to join the men in the blue squad in Bangladesh ahead of the Test series but now the Uttar Pradesh cricketer will reach earlier and looks set to play the third match.

Apart from Rohit, the other two players who are ruled out following the injury are Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar.

''Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised to rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series,'' the official statement added.

As per the statement, fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series.

''Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI''.

India's squad for the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

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