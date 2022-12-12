Former Indian Cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has come out in support of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after a pall of gloom descended on Portugal following their exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup on December 10.

With this defeat, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was seen in tears on December 10 as he is likely to end his football career without a World Cup trophy.

However, Ronaldo received plenty of support from the fans and one of the was former India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli who took to his Instagram handle on December 12 morning and posted an emotional note supporting Ronaldo.

In his note, Kohli said that no trophy or title can take anything away from what he has done in this sport and for sports fans across the world.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” Kohli wrote in his post.

Notably, in the quarter-finals, his team Portugal was defeated by Morocco 0-1 and Ronaldo did not even get a chance to show his skills on the field as he came on the field in the 51st minute. He tried till the last minute to make his team win, but he missed on some occasions.

With this, Ronaldo's dream of winning the World Cup for Portugal was also shattered. Following the defeat, Ronaldo took to his social media handle and shared a post wherein thanked Portugal and thank you Qatar.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is quietly going on with his business as his Argentina side are in the last four and will face Croatia on December 13 evening.

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