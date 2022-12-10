Former athlete PT Usha on December 10 added another feather to her cap after she was elected as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The 58-year-old Usha, who won multiple medals at the Asian Games and finished fourth in the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, was elected unopposed for the top post after the elections.

Commenting on the same, Usha said she is humbled and touched by all the messages over the last few days over her election as the president of IOA.

''Through the experiences of my journey, I know very well the value of this post. I feel the pain of an athlete and that of a coach. Above all, about the role of a true admin,'' she said.

She further said that she will uphold the Olympic values and work with national and international sporting federations.

''I look forward to upholding the Olympic values and working with national and international sporting federations to ensure India propels forward in our quest of being a global sporting powerhouse,'' she added.

Usha, popularly known as 'Payyoli Express' and 'Udan Pari', she is the first Olympian and the first international medalist to become the president in the 95-year history of the IOA.

It is worth mentioning that Usha was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member in July by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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