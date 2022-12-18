Argentina who haven't won World Cup since 1986 is all set to put efforts to add another feather to their cap by defeating France on December 18 at the World Cup final match that will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

On the other hand, France, with two cups under its belt, will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the trophy for two consecutive years.

So far, Argentina has played 6 matches in the FIFA World Cup and the team has faced 5 wins and one defeat from Saudi Arabia.

Coming to the group stage round, Argentina has played a total of 3 matches in this tournament and they have defeated Poland and Mexico both the teams by 2-0 in the group stage match.

In the group stage itself, Argentina suffered a loss against Saudi Arabia by a margin of 1-2. However, in the quarter-finals, the team thrashed the Netherlands by a margin of 4-3, and in the semi-finals, defeated Croatia by a margin of 3-0 to secure their place in the finals.

Meanwhile, France too have played 6 matches in the FIFA World Cup so far and they play their seventh and final match of the tournament against Argentina on December 18 night.

So far, France have won 5 matches and suffered a loss against Tunisia 0-1 in the group stage round. In the group stage round France played a total of 3 matches in this tournament.

The team also managed to has defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16, England 2-1 in the quarter-finals, and Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

Both the teams have the almost same number of matches and since 1978, France have never lost a world cup match against a South American team. However, Argentina defeated the South American team 44 years back.

Except for Saudi Arabia match, Argentina have remained consistent as they scored more than once in every game in the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, on the other hand, no team scored more than once against France in this tournament.

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