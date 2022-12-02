In a jaw-dropping match, Germany which was considered as the title contender of the tournament was knocked out by Costa Rica by 4-2 at the Al-Bayt Stadium on December 2 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Notably, it is for the first time in the 92-year history of the FIFA World Cup with Germany that it has been out of the first round of its back-to-back tournament.

In the beginning, Germany were ahead with a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica but the latter made a comeback in the second half as they found the back of the net twice through Yeltsin Tejeda in the 58th minute and Juan Pablo Vargas in the 70th minute.

Later, Germany's Kai Lukas Havertz scored three goals in the last 20 minutes to win the match. Havertz scored in the 73rd and 85th minutes while Fullkrug found the back of the net in the 89th minute to secure a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, Japan defeated Spain by 2-1 after Japan scored two goals each in the 48th and 51st minutes of the match and ended the match.

With this strong victory over Spain, Japan reached number one in their group and at the same time, even after the defeat, Spain got the ticket for the knockout round.

However, amid the FIFA World Cup, Mehran Samak, age 27, was allegedly shot dead by security forces after he was found celebrating Iran's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Iran's football team was previously in the news for refraining from singing their national anthem as a symbol of support to the protestors back home regarding the ban on hijab.

This took place during their opening World Cup match against England.

At the latest, Argentina qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Poland on December 1 at Stadium 974, with a score of 0-0 at halftime.

With Alexis Mac Allister's 46th-minute goal, Argentina took the lead, and Julian Alvarez's 67th-minute goal made it 2-0.

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