An FIR has been registered against Former cricketer Vinod Kambli at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after his wife filed a complaint against him on February 4.

In her complaint, his wife Andrea, stated Kambli verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol.

Following this, the Mumbai Police registered the FIR under IPC sections 324 and 504. However, Kambli has not been arrested yet.

As per reports, Kambli also hit his wife with a cooking pan leaving her injured and she further alleged that he also tried to hit their 12-year-old year son.

Vinod Kambli married Andrea Hewitt at ST Peter's Church in Bandra in 2014 and the couple had already formalized their relationship through a court marriage years before their Catholic wedding.

However, this is not the first time that a former cricketer has been in a headline. Previously, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for ramming into the gate of his housing society.

Last year, Kambli had approached the Mumbai Cricket Association for a job and he had promised the cricket body to stop drinking if a job was offered to him.

He had spoken for the first time about his financial problems and said that he and his family are living off the Rs 30,000 pension he receives from BCCI as a former India cricketer.

Also read: Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar gets 21-month ban for use of prohibited substance