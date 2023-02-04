Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for 21 months for the use of prohibited substances effective until July 10, 2023, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.

As per ITA, Karmakar tested positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list).

The positive sample was collected on behalf of the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 11 October 2021.

The case was resolved via a case resolution agreement pursuant to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules (FIG ADR, and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code).

The athlete’s results have been disqualified from 11 October 2021 onwards.

Following the development, the 29-year-old will miss all the tournaments in the Apparatus World Cup Series and at least three of the six World Challenge Cup series.

She will be eligible for the Olympics qualifier event World Champions 2023 in Antwerp starting September 23.

It is worth mentioning that Karmakar is the first Indian gymnast to compete in the Olympics.

She made history by finishing fourth in the women's vault final at the Rio Olympics 2016, missing the bronze medal by a whisker with a score of 15.066 points only 0.150 less than bronze medal winner Guilia Steingruber of Switzerland.

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