Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was admitted to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's ''Top Gear'' show at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, South London, the broadcaster said on December 13.

However, the Sun newspaper reported that his injuries were not life-threatening.

"Flintoff got injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning. Following the injuries, he has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," media reports quoted a BBC spokesperson as saying.

As per reports, all the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too, however, the incident occurred and he was immediately taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

Following the incident, filming has been postponed for now.

All-rounder Flintoff said goodbye to cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, has also tried out a career in boxing in between.

During his cricketing journey, Flintoff was named man of the series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort in helping England to their first Ashes win in 18 years.

It is worth mentioning that Flintoff was considered one of England's greatest all-rounders after Ian Bottham. He played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.

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