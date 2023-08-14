England fast bowler Steven Finn on August 14 announced his retirement from all forms of cricket following several injuries.

Due to a knee ailment that prevented him from playing in 2023, Finn has made the decision to end his illustrious 18-year career.

''Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it,'' Finn said in an official statement.

Between 2010 and 2017, the 34-year-old seamer participated in 126 matches for England, taking 254 wickets. The paceman competed for Middlesex and Sussex at the domestic level.

With a best of 6-79 against Australia at Edgbaston during the 2015 Ashes, he claimed 125 victims in 36 Tests. He also claimed 129 victims in 90 white-ball international matches.



Finn was a member of the England teams that won the Ashes for the first time outside of England since 1986/87 in Australia in 2010/11, at home in 2013, and in 2015.

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