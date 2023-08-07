Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on August 7 appointed former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq as national men's team chief selector.



Inzamam is also a member of the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), which was recently established by the PCB. Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq serves as the committee's chairman, and Mohammad Hafeez is a member as well.

''Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector,'' tweeted Pakistan cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has been appointed national men's chief selector. pic.twitter.com/TnPdQaoXvW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 7, 2023

Earlier from April 2016 to July 2019, served Inzamam as Pakistan's team's chief selector during which time the team won the Champions Trophy.

Inzamam has served Pakistan from 2001 to 2007 in different stints and he scored 11,739 ODI runs in 378 matches at an average of 39.52 and struck 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries.

In the Test, he scored 8,830 runs in 120 matches at an average of 49.60 and scored 25 centuries and 46 half-centuries.

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