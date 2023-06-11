Australia defeated India by 209 runs in the to ICC World Test Championship title played at the Kennington Oval in London on June 11.

Australia set a massive 444-run target for India to chase on June 11. In response, India started the final day with 280 runs to win and seven wickets in hand.

However, Virat Kohli went back to the pavilion after adding just five runs to his overnight score before Australia dismantled the middle and lower order within the first session.

Losing seven wickets for 55 runs proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India though they played comfortably in the first half an hour.

Kohli could have guided his team towards victory, but he chased a wide delivery outside off again and Steve Smith was quick enough in sending to the pavilion.

Later, Scott Boland dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the very same over and Mitchell Starc managed to send Ajinkya Rahane.

With this, they become the first team in the world to win all ICC competitions as they have already won the ODI, T20I, and Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, India succumbed to its fourth defeat in an ICC final since its last title win in the 2013 Champions Trophy, in England.

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