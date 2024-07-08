Gagan Narang, four-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic Games men's 10m Air Rifle bronze medalist, has been chosen to replace MC Mary Kom as the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games beginning on July 26.

Indian Olympic Association President Dr. PT Usha today said the 41-year-old Gagan Narang's elevation from Deputy Chef-de-Mission's position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation. "I was looking for an Olympic medalist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," she said.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female Flag-bearer alongside Table Tennis ace A. Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," Dr. Usha said. "I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



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