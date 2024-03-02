In an unexpected development, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has declared his intention to retire from active politics. The former cricketer, who served East Delhi, announced the news on Twitter to his followers and supporters.

He expressed his wish to concentrate on his cricket engagements, stating the need to shift his focus back to the sport he passionately pursued before joining politics. "I have asked Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to release me from my political responsibilities so I can concentrate on my forthcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for allowing me the chance to serve the people. Jai Hind," Gambhir stated.

Gambhir, who joined the BJP in March 2019, has since become a notable figure of the party in Delhi. He campaigned and won the East Delhi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by an impressive margin of 6,95,109 votes.

The decision to exit politics comes amid rumours that Gambhir may not receive a ticket for the upcoming 2024 elections.

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