In a thrilling finale on Saturday, June 29, Team India emerged victorious in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting match held in Barbados. This victory marks India's second T20 World Cup title and has garnered praise from global leaders.

Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, expressed his admiration and congratulated the team for their incredible win. Taking to social media platform X, Garcetti exclaimed, "Wow, incredible win! Congratulations #TeamIndia #MenInBlue!"

Echoing the sentiment, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry, lauded India's performance, emphasizing their excellence under pressure. "Congratulations India! A masterful performance under pressure!" Sabry posted on X earlier in the day.

Joining in the chorus of accolades, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, also extended his congratulations to Team India for their spectacular victory.

The match itself was a testament to India's resilience and skill, as they secured their championship title against a determined South African team, leaving the Proteas heartbroken and still in search of their first ICC title.



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