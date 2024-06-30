Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 International cricket following India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday (June 29).

This is India's second T20 World Cup win after the team won the inaugural edition in 2007. It is also India's first major victory in any ICC event since it last won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

India made 176/6 in 20 overs riding on Kohli's 76 and crucial contributions from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube. In reply, South Africa finished at 169/8, falling short by seven runs.

In a thrilling end at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India clinched victory over South Africa, claiming the championship with a dominant display.

The match, hosted in a bustling stadium, featured gripping exchanges from both teams, captivating cricket enthusiasts globally.

The pivotal moment arrived when Hardik Pandya's crucial breakthrough dismissed the formidable Heinrich Klaasen, whose aggressive batting had kept South Africa in the game. Coupled with that, the lethal bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh was too hot to handle for the South Africans.

Earlier, Klaasen had showcased his prowess with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, setting the stage for an electrifying contest.