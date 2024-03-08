Goa came back from the dead to beat Manipur 2-1 in extra time to ensure their 14th appearance in the Santosh Trophy final.

While Ngangbam Pacha Singhput Manipur in the lead in the 18th minute, Necio Maristo Fernandes (90+6’, 116) struck twice to take Goa into the final.

In what was a highly spirited game, Goa looked all but ready to go back home after Ngangbam Pacha Singh put Manipur in front, but Goa’s Necia Maristo Fernandes scored a brace to win it for Goa.

It was a high-tempo start to the game, with frequent chances at both ends. Within the first 10 minutes, Goa’s Lloyd Cardozo and Manipur’s Sanathoi Meetei had chances, but both sent their efforts wide.

Sanathoi had another close shave a few minutes later when he was played behind the Goa defence, he had just the keeper to beat and tried to chip him, missing the target by no more than a foot.

Manipur slowly began to grow in the game, employing a three-man high press. Goa, who had implemented a smooth passing game so far in the tournament, found it difficult to beat the press and seemed shellshocked.



Also Read: Rohit Sharma scores his 12th Test hundred, equals Sunil Gavaskar’s feat

Goa came back from the dead to beat Manipur 2-1 in extra time to ensure their 14th appearance in the Santosh Trophy final. While Ngangbam Pacha Singhput Manipur in the lead in the 18th minute, Necio Maristo Fernandes (90+6’, 116) struck twice to take Goa into the final.

In what was a highly spirited game, Goa looked all but ready to go back home after Ngangbam Pacha Singh put Manipur in front, but Goa’s Necia Maristo Fernandes scored a brace to win it for Goa.

It was a high-tempo start to the game, with frequent chances at both ends. Within the first 10 minutes, Goa’s Lloyd Cardozo and Manipur’s Sanathoi Meetei had chances, but both sent their efforts wide.

Sanathoi had another close shave a few minutes later when he was played behind the Goa defence, he had just the keeper to beat and tried to chip him, missing the target by no more than a foot.

Manipur slowly began to grow in the game, employing a three-man high press.

Goa, who had implemented a smooth passing game so far in the tournament, found it difficult to beat the press and seemed shellshocked.

This eventually led to Manipur breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, when the high press led to the North-Eastern side getting the ball in the Goa half.