Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games on September 29 which will be held in Gujarat.

Modi will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat on September 29, 2022.

He will inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad apart from being inaugurating development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore.

India’s prestigious multi-event sporting showcase returns after a gap of seven years. It was last held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games which will be held from September 12 to October 12 will also be held across six cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

Notably, Gujarat will host the National Games for the first time.

This will be the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes will take part across 36 sporting disciplines.