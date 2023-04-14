Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IP match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The match was played on April 13 in Mohali, where Pandya-led Gujarat Titans failed to maintain the over rate.

''Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023,'' an official statement from IPL said.

''As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh,'' it added.

Interestingly, this on the first incident where a team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. Previously, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, and RR captain Sanju Samson were also fined Rs 12 lakh for the same reason.

Titans won the match by six-wicket riding on Mohit Sharma's 2/18 and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on April 13.

With this win, Gujarat Titans' registered the third of the season which eventually helped them to claim the third spot on the points table.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been placed at sixth with four points from as many matches.

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