The Assam Football Association (AFA) is calling on football enthusiasts to show their unwavering support for the Indian national team, dubbed the Blue Tigers, as they gear up for a significant match against Afghanistan. Scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, the match marks a crucial fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2.

Speaking at a press conference, AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming match, emphasizing its importance for Team India. Brahma urged the people of Guwahati, Assam, and the entire Northeast region to join forces in painting the stadium in shades of blue, symbolizing their collective support for the national team.

“We are all excited for the match. This is an important qualifying match for India. I’m sure the match will be a highly competitive one,” said Brahma.

“So, I would like to urge the people of Guwahati, Assam and the Northeast to join us in supporting the Blue Tigers. Let’s show the world our love for the beautiful game,” he added.

Prices for match tickets range from Rs 250 to Rs 4,000, and they can be bought online at BookMyShow. At Rs 4,000, corporate box seats provide an exclusive viewing experience. There will be plenty of seats available for spectators, with over 22,000 tickets being offered for sale.



Brahma expressed his appreciation for the help from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose collaboration was crucial in setting up the well-known game.

On March 23, squad India is expected to land in Guwahati; the Afghanistan squad is expected to arrive the same day. Training sessions for both sides will take place at the Sarusajai Sports Complex practice field and the SAI pitch in Paltan Bazar.



The game, which is set to begin at 7 p.m., will also be shown live on JioCinema so that fans can watch the exciting contest from the comfort of their own homes.



Assam Football Association's endeavors highlight the area's increasing significance in football, as Guwahati is set to host this crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match.