Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded the Indian men's hockey team for their commendable performance in the semi-final against Germany at the Paris Olympics. Despite a hard-fought battle, the team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, faced a narrow 2-3 defeat in a gripping contest.

In a match filled with tension and high stakes, India saw goals from Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh, while Germany's Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Ruehr, and Marco Miltkau secured their victory. Harbhajan Singh expressed his admiration for the team's efforts on social media platform X, stating, "Not the right result for us @TheHockeyIndia in the semifinal against Germany. But we are proud of our boys. They played like champions throughout the tournament. We love you guys."

Also read: Lovlina Borgohain cites luck in Olympic loss, vows comeback

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his support and best wishes to the Indian team for their upcoming bronze medal match against Spain on Thursday. In his message on X, he wrote, "Proud of each and every one of you on the Indian Hockey Team. You played a superb game. Keep your heads held high - best wishes for the upcoming bronze match."

The Indian team's resilience and determination have garnered widespread praise, and their supporters remain hopeful as they prepare for their next challenge in the quest for an Olympic medal.