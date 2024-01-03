On January 3, Vikas Rana, a 31-year-old athlete from Haryana, etched her name in the annals of sports history by clinching her first-ever gold medal in an international cross-country skiing championship held in Germany.

Hailing from the small village of Sukhain Khurd in the Uchana region of Jind, Haryana, Rana is the daughter of a local farmer.

Her remarkable achievement has not only brought pride to her village but also to the entire nation, as this marks India's inaugural gold medal in this discipline on an international stage.



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In addition to her recent triumph, Vikas Rana has represented India at the Asian Games, showcasing her leadership and athletic prowess.

Her victory is a testament to her dedication and the potential for greatness in sports, regardless of one's background.