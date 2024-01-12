In the realm of international cricket, Virat Kohli's pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's monumental record of 100 centuries is a subject of much speculation and anticipation.

The legendary West Indian cricketer Clive Lloyd has expressed his belief in Kohli's potential to surpass this milestone, encapsulated in his statement, "He can achieve anything."

This sentiment echoes the confidence of former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who also holds that Kohli is on track to match Tendulkar's record.

As of now, Kohli has amassed an impressive 80 international hundreds, with a notable 50 of those in One Day Internationals (ODIs).



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Kohli's journey in international cricket has seen him play 292 ODIs and 112 Test matches, with a single instance of being dismissed at the score of 99. His resilience is further highlighted by the fact that he has been out in the nervous nineties eight times, six of which occurred in ODIs and twice in Tests. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, another stalwart of Indian cricket, boasts 16 centuries in his illustrious career.

The pursuit of such records is not just a testament to a player's skill but also their enduring commitment to the sport. As Kohli continues to chase the elusive century of centuries, the cricketing world watches with bated breath, hoping to witness history in the making.

Clive Lloyd's visit to Kolkata for an event, where he made his remarks about Kohli's potential, underscores the global recognition of this extraordinary feat that lies within Kohli's reach, should he maintain his exceptional form and fitness in the years to come.