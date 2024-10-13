Sanju Samson celebrated a career milestone on Saturday, hitting his maiden T20 International century and leading India to a commanding 133-run victory over Bangladesh in the third match of their series. His explosive performance saw him score 111 runs off just 47 balls, including eight sixes and 11 fours, making his century off a mere 40 deliveries—the second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian.

Samson’s impressive innings contributed to India’s record total of 297 for 6, marking the highest score ever achieved by the team in T20Is and the second-highest overall. Reflecting on his performance during the post-match presentation, Samson expressed a mix of relief and ambition, stating, "I have also felt I can do much better." He acknowledged the pressure of representing the national team but emphasized his focus on the process and handling failures.

The 28-year-old cricketer revealed the support he received from the team management, saying, “The leadership tells me they back me no matter what… not just in words but in actions also.” Despite facing challenges in previous matches, including two ducks in the last series, he remained determined to prove himself.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, named Player of the Series for his impactful performances, praised head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for fostering an environment that encourages freedom and enjoyment in the game. "The kind of freedom skipper and coach have given is fantastic for the whole group," Pandya remarked.

Suryakumar emphasized the importance of team spirit, stating, “I wanted to have selfless cricketers and want to be a selfless team, enjoy each other's performances.” He highlighted Gambhir’s philosophy that no player is bigger than the team, encouraging players to take risks regardless of their scores.

On the opposing side, Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto acknowledged the need for change in their home conditions to enhance competitiveness. "We need to believe in ourselves that we can compete against any team," he said, stressing the need for responsibility among players.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Test: India create history, score highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation