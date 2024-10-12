India, on October 12 smashed 297 runs, the highest total in T20I cricket by a Test-playing nation.

The Indian squad hit 22 sixes in the innings during the third T20I against Bangladesh.

Sanju Samson hit his maiden T20I hundred while Suryakumar hit 75.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag marked cameos as record books tumbled in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



Also Read: India vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav is 2nd fastest Indian to hit 2500 runs in T20Is

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto had a tough time as he helplessly kept bowing and was cantered to all parts. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up 3 wickets but it was more because he got a couple at the end.

All other Bangladeshi bowlers were hammered, with Mahedi Hasan's 4-0-45-0 actually being the pick of the evening.

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson delivered his best. Opening the innings for India, Samson registered his 3rd T20I half-century off just 22 balls and unleashed his beast mode on the Bangladesh bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav became the second-fastest Indian batter to the landmark of 2500 runs in T20Is.

Yadav achieved the remarkable feat in his 71st innings during India’s third and final T20I against Bangladesh.