Pakistani batting giant Javed Miandad spewed fresh controversy on June 19 after stating that the Pakistan team should not travel to the neighbouring country for matches, including this year’s ICC ODI World Cup until the BCCI agrees to send its team to Pakistan.

The ICC's draft schedule says that Pakistan will play India on October 15 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad in the big World Cup game. However, the 66-year-old former captain in retaliation said that India should now tour Pakistan.

Miandad stated, "Pakistan has been to India in 2012, and even in 2016 now it is the Indians' turn to come here."

"I would never go to India to play any game, not even the World Cup, if I had to choose. We are always prepared to play India, but they never react the same way.

Pakistan cricket is bigger, but we continue to produce good players. Therefore, even if we do not travel to India, I do not believe it will have any effect on us," he continued.

Pakistan was India's last stop during the 50-over Asia Cup in 2008. Due to persistent geopolitical tensions between the two nations, bilateral cricket ties have since been suspended. Miandad believes that politics should not be mixed with sports.

"I always say that because you can't choose your neighbors, it's better to live together and work together. Additionally, "I have always maintained that cricket is a sport that can remove misunderstandings and grievances between nations," he stated.

Pakistan was forced to host the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model, with India playing all of their matches in Sri Lanka, which led to Miandad's latest attack.

Miandad, a vocal critic of India, did not like this decision.

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