The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to be hosted at Pakistan in February between February 19 and March 08. After a long break, Pakistan has got the rights to host an ICC event and they will look forward to make it successful.

Although it has not been free from controversies as India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and PCB had to finally settle for a hybrid model with ICC and BCCI.

India will play Pakistan and all their matches in UAE and this delayed the schedule as well.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

19 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 Feb – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 Feb – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 Feb – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 Feb – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 Feb - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi



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25 Feb – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 Feb – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 Feb – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 Feb – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 Mar – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Mar – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 Mar – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 Mar – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 Mar – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

* If India qualifies for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai