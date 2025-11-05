ICC sanctions players from India–Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 matches; Haris Rauf suspended

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed disciplinary outcomes from multiple Code of Conduct proceedings arising from the India–Pakistan encounters during the ICC Asia Cup 2025.

On September 14, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points. Pakistan’s S. Farhan was found guilty of the same offence and received an official warning along with one demerit point. Haris Rauf, also of Pakistan, was fined 30% of his match fee and handed two demerit points for a similar breach.

On September 21, India’s Arshdeep Singh was cleared of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which relates to using obscene or offensive gestures. The ICC ruled him not guilty, and no sanctions were imposed.



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On September 28, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He received an official warning and one demerit point, avoiding a formal hearing after accepting the sanction.

Following a separate hearing, ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson found Haris Rauf guilty of another Article 2.21 violation in the same match. He was fined 30% of his match fee and handed two more demerit points.

With this, Rauf’s total reached four demerit points within a 24-month period, triggering two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. Consequently, he will miss Pakistan’s ODI matches against South Africa on November 4 and 6, 2025.

The ICC reiterated that such disciplinary measures are part of its continuing efforts to uphold the spirit of the game and maintain fair play in international cricket.