The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the relocation of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid political unrest.

The tournament will be held from October 3 to October 20, this year in Dubai and Sharjah.

The change in venue comes amid political upheaval in Bangladesh, especially after travel advisories from nations who are participating in the tournament raised concerns about hosting the tournament in Bangladesh.

It must be mentioned that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had suggested possible options, however, the ICC decided to move the location keeping safety in mind.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board will however continue to hold the hosting rights for the event.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the ICC stated, "The ninth edition of ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup to be held in October 2024 has been relocated to a new venue."



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