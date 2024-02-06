In a thrilling first semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, India emerged victorious over South Africa, securing their place in the final.

The match, held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, saw South Africa put into bat first by India.

The host team managed to score a competitive total of 244 for 7, thanks to notable contributions from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who scored 76 runs, and Richard Seletswane, who added 64 runs to the scoreboard.

The Indian Under-19 team, defending champions with a history of five World Cup wins (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), faced a challenging target but showed resilience and skill.



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This victory not only highlighted the young team's determination but also set the stage for an exciting final where they will have the opportunity to add another trophy to their illustrious record.

The tournament, which was initially scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, was relocated to South Africa after Sri Lanka Cricket faced suspension by the ICC in November 2023. The current edition of the tournament has seen teams from around the world compete, with the next edition set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2026.

As the Under-19 World Cup progresses, fans can look forward to more intense cricketing action, with the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan scheduled for February 8th, 2024.

The final match promises to be a spectacle as the young cricketers vie for the prestigious title and the chance to etch their names in the annals of cricket history.