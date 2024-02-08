In the gripping semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, Australia clinched a nail-biting victory over Pakistan by just one wicket, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against India.

The match, which took place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, saw Australia emerge victorious after successfully chasing down Pakistan's total of 179 runs in a close encounter that came down to the wire.

Pakistan, having been put into bat first, was bowled out for 179 in 48.5 overs. Their innings were bolstered by half-centuries from Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas. However, Australia's Tom Straker delivered an exceptional bowling performance, claiming a six-wicket haul that played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan's total.



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Australia's chase was tense and thrilling, with the team losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite the pressure, opener Harry Dixon contributed a valuable half-century, and lower-order batsman Oliver Peake's crucial 49 runs brought Australia to the brink of victory. In the end, Australia needed 6 runs in the final 12 balls and managed to cross the finish line with just 5 balls and one wicket remaining, thanks to their resilience and determination.

The Australian team's triumph was a testament to their ability to keep their nerves under immense pressure, particularly in the face of a formidable bowling attack from Pakistan's Ali Raza, who took four wickets in the match.

With this win, Australia has set up a final clash with defending champions India, promising a repeat of the men's ODI World Cup final from the previous year.

The final is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024, at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, where India will be vying for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title under the leadership of captain Uday Saharan.

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament, as both teams prepare to battle it out for the coveted Under-19 World Cup trophy.