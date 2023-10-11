Rohit Sharma was imperious at times and played an important role in India chasing down Afghanistan's total of 273 runs on Wednseday.

On Wednesday, India made it two victories in two in the 2023 ODI World Cup, defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma delivered one of the most aggressive ODI World Cup performances of his career, hitting an 84-ball 131 to help the Men in Blue grab the two points and move into the marquee match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday with confidence.



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It is to be mentioned here that during the innings, the right-hander broke several records, including breaking Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes hit by any player in international cricket, becoming the fastest Indian in ODI World Cup history, breaking Kapil Dev's mark of 74 balls, and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of six hundred in ODI World Cups.