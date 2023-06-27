The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15.

Their last face-off in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring undertaking with India accomplishing a colossal triumph in Manchester.

On October 5, England will face New Zealand in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of 10 groups will face-off on the opening event with the initial eight having proactively qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9, will determine the final two spots.

In a round robin format, each team plays the other nine teams. The top four teams advance to the knockout stage and semi-finals.

The tournament is full of crucial contests, including India's matchup with Australia, the 2019 semifinalists, and the riveting opening matchup.

On October 13, Australia faces South Africa in Lucknow, hoping for a reversal of fortunes after a dramatic encounter that went in the Proteas' favor in the previous edition.

Also read : Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens likely to host World Cup 2023 semifinal matches