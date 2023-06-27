India’s two iconic cricket venues, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata’s Eden gardens have emerged as frontrunners to host the two semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

This means Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, another venue with a long history, might not be able to host one of the biggest games of the ODI event.

The World Cup semi-finals are likely to take place at either Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai was also in the race previously, but Eden appears to be slightly ahead now," the BCCI stated.

The November weather in Chennai, where there is always a chance of rain, could be one of the reasons.

Before the official announcement on Tuesday, twelve hosting associations met in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the specifics and select the venues.

India will play their final four stage game in Mumbai if they qualify for the semifinals.

The 2011 World Cup final took place at the Wankhede Stadium, where India, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Sri Lanka to end a 28-year title drought. The 1987 World Cup final took place at the Eden Gardens, where England, led by Australia, won.

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