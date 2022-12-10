India on December 10 defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs after the men in blue's bowler got the job done quickly in the third ODI played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Dhaka.

Despite the biggest loss, Bangladesh won the series by 2-1.

In the third match, Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first and the men in blue scored 409 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs.

In response, the Bangladeshi team was reduced to 182 runs in 34 overs.

However, while chasing the target, Bangladesh got off to a flying start but lost Anamul Haque for 8 runs. Soon, after that Mohammed Siraj sent Litton Das to the pavilion for 29 and later Axar picked his second wicket by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahman for 7 runs.

After this none from Bangladesh could stay long at the crease as Indian bowlers gave already manage to put Bangladesh under pressure. Umran Malik got the wicket of Yasir Ali for 29.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav brought an end to Shakib Al Hasan's play for 43 runs. Later, Washington Sundar dismissed Mahmudullah for 20 runs in his very first over.

Eventually, Shardul Thakur got Afif Hossain for 8 runs in the next over, and later he packed Mehidy Hasan for 3 runs.

Meanwhile, Left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan smashed a double century in the third ODI match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka as after he scored 210 off 131 balls with the help of 24 fours and 10 sixes and finished the third-highest individual score for India in this format.

He was well accompanied by Virat Kohli who scored his 72nd ODI hundred and stayed on the crease at 113 during the 41st over.

With this feat, Kishan has now become the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

He joined other Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200 milestones in men's ODIs. Besides this, he has also now become the first Indian batsman to score an ODI double-century outside India.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fastest double century in an ODI by a batsman as he surpassed the previous record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle.

Also read: IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli performs bhangra after Ishan Kishan hits fastest double century