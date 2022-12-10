Left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan smashed a double century in the third ODI match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka on December 10.

Kishan's scored 210 off 131 balls with the help of 24 fours and 10 sixes and finished the third-highest individual score for India in this format.

He was well accompanied by Virat Kohli who scored his 72nd ODI hundred and stayed on the crease at 113 during the 41st over.

With this feat, Kishan has now become the seventh international cricketer and fourth Indian cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

He joined other Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma to reach the 200 milestones in men's ODIs. Besides this, he has also now become the first Indian batsman to score an ODI double-century outside India.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fastest double century in an ODI by a batsman as he surpassed the previous record held by West Indies' Chris Gayle.

Meanwhile, expressing his happiness over the Kishan's blazing knock, Kohli who nearly after three years struck a century, started dancing and performed Bhangra.

Kohli's dance was too enjoyed by the Bangladeshi team.

After being invited to bat, India lost their opener in form of Sikhar Dhawan (3). However, Kishan and Kohli added 323 runs for their team to post a mammoth total of 409 against Bangladesh.

Kishan came as a placement of Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the playing XI following an injury.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina reach semis after defeating Netherlands 4-3 on penalties