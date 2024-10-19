Cricketer Rishabh Pant marked a historic feat as he became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 2500-run milestone in Test format, at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on October 19.

Pant clinched the achievement on the fourth day of India's first Test against New Zealand. He achieved the mark in 62 innings, surpassing MS Dhoni, who previously held the record at 69 innings. He also beat Farokh Engineer who had achieved the feat in 82 innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter played an important role as India made a strong comeback on Day 4, reaching 344/3 at lunch, trailing New Zealand by just 12 runs.

Pant hit 53 off 56 balls, helping the Indian squad to attain stability, in addition with Sarfaraz Khan who scored a maiden Test hundred.

Pant reached his 12th Test fifty off just 55 balls with a cover drive off Glenn Phillips, showcasing his brilliant approach. His partnership with Sarfaraz, worth 113 runs in just 22 overs, was pivotal in India’s quest to overhaul New Zealand’s total.

Earlier, on the second day of the Test, Virat Kohli became the slowest Indian batter to hit the 9000-run achievement in Test format, joining the elite club of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

He scored his 31st Test half-century during India’s second innings, completing 53 runs in 42nd over.