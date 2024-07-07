Opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning performance, smashing a blazing century to lead India to a formidable total of 234/2 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of their series at Harare Sports Club.

India, opting to bat first, faced an early setback with captain Shubman Gill departing for just 2 runs, courtesy of Blessing Muzarabani. However, Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings amidst challenging batting conditions.

The duo strategically navigated the initial overs, guiding India to 36 runs for the loss of one wicket within the powerplay. Their partnership continued to flourish, crossing the 50-run mark by the 8.1 overs, showcasing a balanced mix of aggression and stability.

Abhishek Sharma's aggressive batting style came to the forefront as he reached his half-century in T20Is off 33 balls, punctuated by four boundaries and three sixes. His partnership with Gaikwad blossomed further, reaching the 100-run mark in just 64 deliveries.

In a remarkable display of power hitting, Abhishek Sharma accelerated further, culminating in a sensational moment where he smashed three consecutive sixes to achieve his maiden T20I century in a mere 46 balls. His onslaught propelled India past the 100-run mark by the 11th over, setting a daunting target of 235 runs for Zimbabwe.

The innings highlighted Abhishek Sharma's prowess and set a new benchmark in T20I cricket, underscoring India's dominance in the match and their aggressive intent in the series against Zimbabwe.

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