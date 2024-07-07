WWE legend John Cena has declared his intention to retire from active in-ring competition, marking the end of a storied 23-year career with the company. Cena, a 16-time WWE champion and future Hall of Famer, revealed his retirement plans during a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank Pay Per View in Canada.

During his emotional announcement, Cena confirmed that 2025 will be his final year participating in professional wrestling. He outlined key events in his farewell tour, including appearances on the inaugural RAW episode of the year, WWE's debut on Netflix, and milestone events like the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, culminating in his last WWE WrestleMania match in Las Vegas.

"Tonight, I am officially announcing my retirement from the WWE," Cena stated, delivering what he described as the most heartfelt promo of his career. His retirement was met with support from WWE's Head of Creative, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who shared a backstage moment of Cena and himself with the caption 'The Greatest of All Time'.

Clarifying his plans further, Cena clarified that WrestleMania 41 will not be his final match, intending to participate in 30-40 additional dates before stepping away from the ring. Post-retirement, Cena plans to transition from his iconic wrestling attire, known as jorts, to more formal attire for public appearances.

Cena's retirement signifies the conclusion of an era in WWE, where he achieved 13 WWE championship wins and three world heavyweight titles, tying with the legendary Ric Flair for the most top title victories in WWE history. Since transitioning to part-time status in 2018, Cena has focused on mentoring younger talent, often 'putting talent over' by elevating promising newcomers in the ring.

His last match, against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, saw Cena lose to the Bloodline member after enduring 10 Samoan Spikes, highlighting his commitment to passing the torch to the next generation of WWE superstars.

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