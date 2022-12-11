After suffering a defeat to Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will eye on equalizing the score in their second T20I match that will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on December 11.

Presently, the women in blue are lagging behind 0-1 in the five-match T20I series which is a test of the team's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2023.

Learning from previous mistakes, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to improve their bowling as they couldn't get breakthroughs in the previous match. Besides this, a little work needs to be done on fielding as in the previous matches, they missed a few catches which ultimately could have turned the 1st T20I in their favour.

Eventually, the Indian women now have realized that even 170-180 can be tiny to chase as they lost despite scoring 172/5 in 20 overs.

Taking a cue from Deepti Sharma's performance who scored at 240 strike rate, the batters will have to nourish their batting skills and all the eyes will be on Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Rodrigues, and captain Harmanpreet to score quick runs at the beginning.

Notably, India have won four of the previous five T20 encounters and they have several excellent players in the squad for this series.

In addition to this, Indian Skipper Kaur is also in fantastic form.

The pitch is also batting-friendly and the average first-inning score is 146 runs, however, cricket enthusiasts can expect a bit more with the powerful batters in both teams.

Also read: IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: India defeat Bangladesh by 227 runs; hosts clinch series 2-1