After a seven-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament is set to make a spectacular return, featuring an electrifying opening match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The tournament promises to deliver thrilling action across three days, with six-a-side matches played by 12 teams divided into four pools.

The excitement surrounding the tournament is palpable as cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this fast-paced format. India will be captained by Robin Uthappa, with a formidable lineup including Kedar Jadhav and Manoj Tiwary. They find themselves in Pool C alongside Pakistan and the UAE, while the hosts, Hong Kong, will battle South Africa and New Zealand in Pool A. Pool B consists of Australia, England, and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Oman form Pool D.

The tournament begins with a clash between South Africa and Hong Kong, followed by the much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan on the same day. This rivalry is not only a highlight for fans but also a testament to the enduring spirit of competition between the two nations.

"Playing against Pakistan on the opening day adds an extra layer of excitement," Uthappa remarked. "We are looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans and embracing the unique atmosphere of the Hong Kong Sixes."

The competition will feature a total of 29 matches, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the quarter-finals. The structure includes Plate and Bowl competitions for the teams finishing lower in their respective pools, ensuring every match holds significance.

Beyond the cricketing action, the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes will celebrate the carnival spirit with music, food, and performances, making it a festival for attendees. A Women's Exhibition Match is also scheduled for the final day to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Fancode, with broadcasts starting at 8:15 AM Hong Kong Time (5:45 AM IST).

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