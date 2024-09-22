India triumphed over Bangladesh by a staggering 280 runs in the first Test at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Bangladesh, tasked with chasing a formidable target of 515, struggled against India’s bowling attack and were bowled out for 234 on Day 4. While skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto provided some resistance with a commendable 82-run knock, it wasn’t enough to stave off the inevitable.

India’s seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout performer with the ball, securing 6 wickets for 88 runs, effectively dismantling Bangladesh’s batting lineup. His effort played a pivotal role in India’s dominant performance.

Beyond the immediate victory, this match holds historical significance for Indian cricket. With this win, India now boasts more Test victories than losses for the first time in its 91-year Test cricket history. India’s Test record now stands at 179 wins and 178 losses from 581 matches, a significant achievement considering the nation’s journey in the red-ball format.

India played its first Test in 1932 at Lord’s against England under the captaincy of C.K. Nayudu, a match that ended in a 158-run defeat. However, the nation's first taste of Test victory came in 1952, also in Chennai, against the same opponents. In a poetic turn of events, the city once again served as the backdrop to another landmark moment in India’s cricketing history as they claimed their 179th Test win, surpassing the number of losses for the first time.

With momentum on their side, India will now look to seal the series in the upcoming second Test.

Also read: Assam PWD official arrested for accepting bribe during sting operation