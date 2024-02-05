Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin showcased exceptional bowling skills leading India to a triumphant 106-run victory over England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. This win equated the five-match series to 1-1. In the second session, England's score was 194/6 with captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes on the crease.

A boundary hit by Foakes off Bumrah's delivery helped England cross the 200-run mark in 46.1 overs. Stokes' dismissal for 11 runs off 29 balls due to poor running between the wickets was a significant blow for England. The run-out was executed by India's Shreyas Iyer which left England's score at 220/7. Foakes was then joined by Tom Hartley. England's hopes were pinned on this young spinner who has a first-class batting average of over 28.

Hartley, known for troubling Indian batters in the past, continued to frustrate the Indian spinners by intermittently hitting big shots. England managed to score 250 runs after 59.5 overs, thanks to a 50-run partnership between Foakes and Hartley in just 63 deliveries, giving the team some respite. In a tense turn of events, Hartley narrowly escaped being declared out leg-before-wicket on a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin.

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Subsequently, Foakes was easily dismissed, with Jasprit Bumrah taking the catch and securing his second wicket. Foakes left the field after scoring 36 runs from 69 deliveries, which included four boundaries and a six. England's score stood at 275/8, still 124 runs away from victory with just two wickets left. Debutant Shoaib Bashir was dismissed for a duck of eight balls by pacer Mukesh Kumar and was caught behind by KS Bharat. With England at 281/9, 118 runs short of victory and only one wicket left, the game's fate now hung on Hartley, who was batting with James Anderson.

In the second Test match at Visakhapatnam, India claimed victory over England by 106 runs. Dismissing England for 292, with Hartley taken out for 36 by Bumrah, who claimed the last wicket. Bumrah took a total of 3 wickets for 46 runs, with Ashwin matching his tally with 3 wickets for 72 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh, and Axar Patel also contributed to India's bowling success by each taking a wicket. Day four began with England at 67/1, needing 332 more runs to win. Despite a strong counterattack from Zak Crawley, England struggled at 194/6 due to the efforts of India's spinners, Ashwin and Yadav. By lunchtime, England's score was 194/6, with captain Ben Stokes yet to be dismissed. England's aggressive strategy continued with Rehan Ahmed focusing on spinner Axar Patel and Crawley hitting two fours off Bumrah. However, Axar managed to dismiss Rehan for 23 runs, bringing England to 95/2. Ollie Pope stepped in next and helped England reach the 100-run mark in 22.1 overs.

Crawley and Pope dominated the bowlers with Crawley achieving a half-century in 83 deliveries, including seven fours and a six, and Pope repeatedly striking Axar for three consecutive boundaries. The English team faced trouble from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who dismissed Ollie for 23 and claimed the important wicket of Joe Root for 16 in just 10 balls, caught by Axar.

England stood at 154/4 after 31 overs. Jonny Bairstow followed Crawley's aggressive batting and they seemed to be guiding England towards the 200-run milestone. However, Kuldeep Yadav disrupted the rhythm by getting Crawley out leg-before wicket for 73 runs off 132 balls. Shortly after, Bumrah dismissed Bairstow for 26 runs off 36 balls with another leg-before wicket. By the end of the first session, England's score was 194/6.