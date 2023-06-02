India won their fourth Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 title on June 1, defeating Pakistan 2-1 at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex Stadium in Salalah, Oman.

With this championship, India has become the most successful country in the Men's Junior Asia Cup's history.

With this triumph, India has set a new record for the most championships won at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. The squad previously won the event in 2004, 2008, and 2015, while Pakistan previously won the competition in 1988, 1992, and 1996.

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The champions scored with Angad Bir Singh (13') and Araijeet Hundal Singh (20') before Pakistan equalised in the 38th minute through Basharat Ali's strike.

The 2023 Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup is the tenth edition of the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup, the Asian Hockey Federation's men's international under-21 hockey competition.

Salalah, Oman hosted the event from May 23 to June 1, 2023.