India dethroned Australia in the ICC Men's Test rankings to become the No.1 team in the world ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023, said an official statement from ICC.

Australia was on the top position of the Men's Test Rankings for nearly 15 months which came to an end today.

''Asutralia's reign at the top of the Men's Test Rankings come to an end after 15 months with India going past the Aussies ahead of next month's ICC World Test Championship Final,'' the ICC statement added.

As per the statement, prior to the annual rankings update, Australia were at the top with 122 points with India trailing them by three points (119).

''The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 per cent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent,'' it said.

England remain in third position but the gap between them and the second-placed side is reduced from 13 to two rating points owing to some consistent performances in recent months as well as reduced weightage of their 4-0 series and a 1-0 defeat in the West Indies.

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