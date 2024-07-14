In an emphatic display, India secured a 4-1 series victory against Zimbabwe by winning the final T20I of the five-match series by 42 runs on Sunday, July 14. After a shaky start to the series, losing the first match, India rebounded strongly under the leadership of Shubman Gill to triumph in the next four games.

Batting first after losing the toss, India faced early setbacks as Zimbabwe's bowlers dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma within the powerplay. Sanju Samson then stabilized the innings, partnering with Riyan Parag to add 65 runs for the fourth wicket. Parag was dismissed for 22 in the 15th over with India just crossing the 100-run mark. Samson’s brilliant knock of 58 ended three overs later, but late contributions from Shivam Dube (26 off 12) and Rinku Singh propelled India to a competitive total of 167/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 168, Zimbabwe stumbled early, losing two wickets within the first three overs, both taken by Mukesh Kumar. A steady partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) and Dion Myers (34) added 44 runs for the third wicket before Washington Sundar broke the stand in the ninth over. Myers fell four overs later, followed quickly by captain Sikandar Raza, who was run out by Player of the Match Shivam Dube.

Zimbabwe, at 87/5 in 13.4 overs, lost two more wickets for just seven runs, effectively sealing the match in India’s favor. Although Faraz Akram provided some resistance with a quick 27 off 13 balls, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 125 in 18.3 overs. Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for India, claiming 4/22, while Dube contributed with two wickets.

Washington Sundar, who took eight wickets and scored eight runs over the series, was named Player of the Series, showcasing his all-round performance.

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