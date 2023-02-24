India Women's cricket team suffered a defeat against Australia in their semi-final fixture of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on February 23.

With this defeat, India crashed out of the semi-final.

While chasing a target of 173 runs, the India team managed to reach 167/8 in 20 overs, with the help of Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century. However, Kaur's efforts went in vain, as India lost by five runs.

The India captain slammed 52 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and a maximum.

Coming to Australia, their bowling department, Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner looked in awesome form and helped Australia by clinching two wickets each respectively.

While batting, Australia's Beth Mooney hit a half-century off 37 balls with the help of seven fours and a six as Australia posted 172/4 in 20 overs. On the other hand, captain Meg Lanning smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 34 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

India's Shikha Pandey while bowling against Australia took two wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav bagged a dismissal each.

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