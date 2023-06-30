India beat Iran 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea, on Friday. This was India’s eighth title in nine editions.

Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front with a super 10.

The Indian Kabaddi team quickly increased their lead thanks to momentum and a superb all-around performance. India, the reigning champs, permitted Iran a couple of simple extra places however caused a subsequent hard and fast Iran in the nineteenth moment.

India went into the final part driving 23-11. However, in the 29th minute, Iranian captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh contributed to the first all-out India with a super and two-point raid.

The Asian Kabaddi Championships featured six teams: Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, and Chinese Taipei. India won each of the five matches in the association stage and bested the focuses table.

The Asian Games, which will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, will present the Indian kabaddi teams with their next significant challenge. The defending champions of the continental multi-sport championship will be Iran, who defeated India in the semi-finals in Jakarta in 2018.

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